Youm-e Tashakur provides us with opportunity to move forward together: Ali Raza

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Acting Consul General Ali Raza Rajai and religious leaders Qari Abdul Rashid Al-Khadrawi, Pastor Simon Bashir Masih and BRSP Manager Ghulam Muhammad Muhammadi said that all religions ordain the lesson of peace, love and humanity,

They said that Youm-e Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) provides us with an opportunity to move forward together and respect each other, we thank Allah Almighty for the success of the Pakistan Army in the war against India.

They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the PPAF on the occasion of “Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day” at the Methodist Church Quetta, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Sariab Road Quetta to promote interfaith harmony, national unity and patriotism.

In addition, ceremonies were also organized at Madrasa Darul Uloom in Pishin, and Jamia Ghousia Razubia in Mastung

In which hundreds of students, teachers, religious leaders, local community and representatives of government and social institutions participated.

The ceremony held at the Methodist Church Addressing the gathering, Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Reza Rajai said that on this historic occasion, he congratulated the people and leadership of Pakistan, this victory is not just a victory of one country but of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He stressed the importance of unity, resistance and establishing justice.

Qari Abdul Rashid Al-Hadrawi highlighted the spirit of gratitude, patience and sacrifice through his impressive recitation and address.

He said that Allah’s help is always with those who stand firm on the truth, Victory Day teaches us that even the biggest obstacles can be overcome with faith and determination.

Pastor Simon Bashir Masih and BRSP Manager Ghulam Muhammad Muhammadi emphasized the importance of Youm-e Tashakur and Victory Day, national unity and interfaith harmony.

They highlighted the message of interfaith harmony, peace, tolerance and brotherhood and added that all religions teach the lesson of peace, love and humanity, Thanksgiving Day provides us with an opportunity to move forward together and respect each other.