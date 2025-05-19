Youm-e Tashakur Provides Us With Opportunity To Move Forward Together: Ali Raza
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 08:34 PM
Acting Consul General Ali Raza Rajai and religious leaders Qari Abdul Rashid Al-Khadrawi, Pastor Simon Bashir Masih and BRSP Manager Ghulam Muhammad Muhammadi said that all religions ordain the lesson of peace, love and humanity
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Acting Consul General Ali Raza Rajai and religious leaders Qari Abdul Rashid Al-Khadrawi, Pastor Simon Bashir Masih and BRSP Manager Ghulam Muhammad Muhammadi said that all religions ordain the lesson of peace, love and humanity,
They said that Youm-e Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) provides us with an opportunity to move forward together and respect each other, we thank Allah Almighty for the success of the Pakistan Army in the war against India.
They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the PPAF on the occasion of “Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day” at the Methodist Church Quetta, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Sariab Road Quetta to promote interfaith harmony, national unity and patriotism.
In addition, ceremonies were also organized at Madrasa Darul Uloom in Pishin, and Jamia Ghousia Razubia in Mastung
In which hundreds of students, teachers, religious leaders, local community and representatives of government and social institutions participated.
The ceremony held at the Methodist Church Addressing the gathering, Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Reza Rajai said that on this historic occasion, he congratulated the people and leadership of Pakistan, this victory is not just a victory of one country but of the entire Muslim Ummah.
He stressed the importance of unity, resistance and establishing justice.
Qari Abdul Rashid Al-Hadrawi highlighted the spirit of gratitude, patience and sacrifice through his impressive recitation and address.
He said that Allah’s help is always with those who stand firm on the truth, Victory Day teaches us that even the biggest obstacles can be overcome with faith and determination.
Pastor Simon Bashir Masih and BRSP Manager Ghulam Muhammad Muhammadi emphasized the importance of Youm-e Tashakur and Victory Day, national unity and interfaith harmony.
They highlighted the message of interfaith harmony, peace, tolerance and brotherhood and added that all religions teach the lesson of peace, love and humanity, Thanksgiving Day provides us with an opportunity to move forward together and respect each other.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Youm-e Tashakur provides us with opportunity to move forward together: Ali Raza
Free cancer medicines to continue in Islamabad, GB, and AJK: Nelson Azeem
GCSI UK, TDAP delegation discuss bilateral cooperation with LCCI
Pakistan launches $37 mln climate program to tackle glacier melting and water sh ..
Chamber delegation meets RPO Rawalpindi to strengthen security measures
PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi ..
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e Tashakur provides us with opportunity to move forward together: Ali Raza1 minute ago
-
Pakistan launches $37 mln climate program to tackle glacier melting and water shortage: NA informed2 minutes ago
-
Chamber delegation meets RPO Rawalpindi to strengthen security measures2 minutes ago
-
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis6 minutes ago
-
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA6 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets14 minutes ago
-
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics14 minutes ago
-
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured14 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit37 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva46 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various departments16 minutes ago