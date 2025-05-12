Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Rally

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The district administration organized Youm-e-Tashakur rally to celebrate victory of the

Pakistan Armed Forces.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, and other officers

were also present.

The public showed great enthusiasm outside Government Sadiq Dane High school.

A spectacular display of fireworks was held and slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad" were chanted.

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

37 minutes ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

2 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

3 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan