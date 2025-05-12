BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The district administration organized Youm-e-Tashakur rally to celebrate victory of the

Pakistan Armed Forces.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, and other officers

were also present.

The public showed great enthusiasm outside Government Sadiq Dane High school.

A spectacular display of fireworks was held and slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad" were chanted.