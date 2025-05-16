Youm-e-Tashakur Rally Organized In Duki To Pay Homage To Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) District Council Duki organized Youm-e-Tashakur rally to pay homage to Armed Forces and the people over victory in Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.
District Chairman of Duki, Haji Khairullah Nasar, on Friday addressed the Youm-e-Tashakur rally held to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
He expressed deep gratitude to Allah for the Pakistan Armed Forces' remarkable achievements, stating that the military had delivered a fitting response to enemy aggression and elevated the nation's pride on a global scale.
Speaking at the rally organized by the Duki district administration, Nasar said the swift and effective action by the Pakistan Air Force and Army against Indian aggression will be remembered by India for generations.
The rally witnessed participation from Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam, government officials, students, tribal elders, and members of civil society.
Participants carried national flags, placards, and banners while chanting slogans such as "Long live Pakistan" and "Long live Pakistan Army."
The rally moved through various streets of the city before culminating at the front of DC Office.
Addressing the crowd, the speakers praised the Pakistan Air Force for crushing the enemy’s pride and reiterated that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with unwavering iron.
They emphasized that Pakistan is here to stay, and every citizen stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. "In the face of Indian aggression, the nation will not hesitate to make any sacrifice. The enemy will think a thousand times before looking towards Pakistan again," they said.
