Youm-e- Touba observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the appeal by religious leaders from different schools of thought, People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas observed Friday as 'Youm-e-Tauba' here.

Khateebs, Ulema, Mashaykh and other religious scholars have also offered special prayers for early recovery of virus hit patients and for stability of Pakistan against the Coronavirus pandemic.

They appealed to people to stay inside homes to ensure safety of their respective families in wake of pandemic.

Molana Qari Muhammad Naeem, Imam of Raheem Masjid, Sukkur stated that people and Ulema should ensure implementation of 20-point agenda and elderly citizens and children should say prayers inside homes during Ramazan and mosques administrations should also ensure distancing in prayer lines.