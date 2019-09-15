"Youm-e-Wafa" To Pay Tribute To Martyrs Observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Rising Pakistan Research Institute in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Air Force, Pak Navy, ISPR and Police organized a mega event regarding "Youm-e-Wafa" in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day here on Saturday.

Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmud Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Chairman Rising Pakistan Institute Maj. General R. Nasrullah Tahir Dogar, Coordinator Maj. R. Taseer Akram Rana, Retired Military Officers Gen. Noor Hussain, Admiral Javed Iqbal, Brig. Yasoob Dogar, Col. Suleman, Col. Arshad Nazeer were present in the event while Commander Pak Navy Farooq Khan and in service officers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force, Heros of War 1965 and 1971, families of martyrs, students and a large number of citizens belonging to various walks of life attended Youm-e-Wafa function.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti that blood of every Pakistani has enriched with loyalty with his homeland and each day was our loyalty day.

He appreciated the holding of Youm-e-Wafa event for boosting up the love and integrity with motherland besides paying tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan and said that we would lay down our lives but flag of loyalty would be upheld.

He said that the requirement of loyalty with Pakistan was to fulfill our national responsibility for the protection and development of the Pakistan.

He said that Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and atrocities committed by the Indian forces at held Kashmir could not be tolerated at all cost and the world forces should immediate taken action of these brutalities and inhuman action of the India.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmud Dogar said that the loyalty with the Pakistan was the symbol of honour for every citizen and every citizen of Pakistan was a soldier of Pakistan.

He said that we should try to protect our ideological boundaries besides protection of external and internal front of Pakistan. He said that the martyrs had decorated this motherland through their secret blood and we could not forget them who lay down their lives for the peace and defence of Pakistan.

He appreciated the step of holding the function of Youm-e-Wafa and said that this would help in strengthening our commitment for safeguarding the Pakistan.

Chairman Rising Pakistan Research Institute Maj General (retd) Nasrullah Tahir Dogar said that the purpose of holding event of Youm-e-Wafa was to new our pledge of loyalty with Pakistan, nation, Pak Army, youth and the other uniform forces.

Coordinator Maj (retd) Taseer Akram Rana welcomed the guest and other participants of the event and said that mega event of Youm-e-Wafa was being held first time at Faisalabad. Earlier, Youm-e-Wafa events were limited with the cantonment areas.

He said that the fragrance of the loyalty would go to the boundaries of Pakistan and each and every soldier. He said that the blood of the martyrs was the fuel of the light for the brighter Pakistan.

During the event Brig (retd) Yasoob Dogar, Col. Suleman and other retired Army Officers highlighted war achievements and commitment of Pakistan Army. Soukat Nisar Saleemi father of Capt. Usama Shaheed, mother of Humayoun Saeed martyr of Air Force, Widow of Zulfiqar Shaheed of Police department expressed their views and said that they were pride over their martyrs.They thanked the organizers for inviting them and holding such an excellent event of Youm-e-Wafa.

During the event glowing tribute was paid to the martyrs of Pakistan and saluted the families of martyrs on their courage and patience.

The students of different educational institutions including Sardar Brindar Singh and Farah Shah of Imaan Pakistan Team presented national and war songs.

The informative stalls were also set up by Pak Air Force, Pak Army, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Rescue-1122 for awareness of the public.

During the event the souvenir were given to Commissioner, RPO, retired Military Officers and families of martyrs.