Youm-i-Istehsal Is Day Of Solidarity With People Of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Khetran
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that Youm-i-Istehsal is a day of solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemnation of India’s illegal actions, and tribute to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.
In his statement on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally and unconstitutionally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir, which is not only a clear violation of UN resolutions but also an open attack on the basic human rights of Kashmiris.
The Minister said that the Kashmiri people have been facing Indian state terrorism, sieges, arrests and serious human rights violations for the past several decades but the world salutes their courage and spirit.
He said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at every forum and could make every effort to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Finally, he called on the international community to recognize the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination and play an effective role in deterring India from oppression and repression.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago