Youm-i-Istehsal Is Day Of Solidarity With People Of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Khetran

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that Youm-i-Istehsal is a day of solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemnation of India’s illegal actions, and tribute to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In his statement on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally and unconstitutionally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir, which is not only a clear violation of UN resolutions but also an open attack on the basic human rights of Kashmiris.

The Minister said that the Kashmiri people have been facing Indian state terrorism, sieges, arrests and serious human rights violations for the past several decades but the world salutes their courage and spirit.

He said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at every forum and could make every effort to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Finally, he called on the international community to recognize the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination and play an effective role in deterring India from oppression and repression.

