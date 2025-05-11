PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of patriotic fervor swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday as the province celebrated Yum e Tashakur “Gratitude Day” following Pakistan’s successful military response to the naked aggression of India.

The celebrations broke out in response to a nationwide call by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a televised address to honour the valour and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

From bustling bazaars to rural heartlands, the people of KP turned out in large numbers to show unwavering solidarity with their armed forces and celebrated Pakistan great success in operation Iron Wall.

Mammoth rallies, peace walks, and awareness workshops were held across all districts, sending a unified message of strength, resolve, and national unity.

In Peshawar, major gatherings took place at iconic locations such as Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Hastnagri, and in front of the Press Club, where citizens from all walks of life participated enthusiastically.

Holding placards and waving flags, participants raised slogans praising the bravery of armed forces and reaffirming their strong support for Pakistan's sovereignty.

" I pay salute to Pakistan armed forces for a strong response that severely jolted India," said Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of International Relations Department at University of Peshawar.

He said had crease fire not reached India more air bases and military installations would have been burnt to ashes.

He appreciated the global community especially US President for de-escalation and brokering ceasefire.

Under the directives of Federal Minister and PML-N KP President Engineer Amir Muqam, party workers and local leadership led commemorations throughout the province.

The day's events included special congregational and voluntary prayers (nawafil) offered for the prosperity of Pakistan and in remembrance of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s defense.

The day was marked after Pakistan had launched attacks on multiple locations in India on Saturday.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

In response of blatant aggression of India,

Pakistan had launched Operation Iron Wall in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

The key destroyed Indian undulations include Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion which is a great loss of India.

"The purpose of Gratitude Day is not only to thank Almighty Allah for our nation's protection but also to honour the unmatched bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces," said Ikhtair Wali, PM coordinator for KP and Indormation in Peshawar. "It is a day to show the world that Pakistan stands united, peaceful, and ever-prepared to safeguard its sovereignty."

Religious scholars, civil society members, students, and political activists all contributed to the day's significance.

Messages of unity were amplified through speeches, banners, and social media campaigns emphasizing that Pakistan, while peaceful in intent, remains invincible against any foreign threat.

As chants of “Long live Pakistan” echoed through the province, Gratitude Day in KP stood as a powerful demonstration of national pride, unity, and an unwavering commitment to peace and defense.

The speakers lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz and the services Chiefs of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

