Youm-ul-Quds observed against Israeli brutalities in Palestine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Likewise other parts of the country, Youm-ul-Quds was also observed here on Friday with condemnation of the brutality of Israeli government with the people of Palestine particularly recent killings of worshipers in Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Different organizations including Rahe Haq Party, local chapter of Ulema-Mashaiq Federation of Pakistan, Asgharia Students and Imamia Organization brought out rallies from different parts of the Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad which after marching different roads culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club.

The speakers of the rallies strongly condemned the brutal acts of Israeli troops with the people of Palestine particularly the recent killings of worshipers in Masjid Al-Aqsa.

They called upon the world particularly Muslim Ummah to take notice of the inhuman behavior of Israeli government with the people of Palestine and raise voice for the protection of their human rights.