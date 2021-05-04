Youme-e-Ali observed amid tight security

Youm-e-Ali (AS) was observed in the district with religious spirit and reverence under tight security here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Ali (AS) was observed in the district with religious spirit and reverence under tight security here on Tuesday.

The scholars in their speeches paid rich tribute to Hazrat Ali (AS) for his countless sacrifices, undaunted courage and his services rendered for islam.

"Muslims from Kashmir to Palestine are facing cruelties and we can overcome these challenges pursuing the way of life and teachings of Hazrat Ali (AS).

The scholars Underlined the need that pursuing the teachings of Hazrat Ali (AS), the world could be led on the path of justice and wisdom, adding that unity of Muslim Ummah could be ensured while pursuing the way of life and teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Majlis were also held to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Ali(AS).

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas ordered foolproof security for Youme-e-Ali and to ensure implementation of of all government orders to contain coronavirus.

The police personnel stood alert at all Imambargahs in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas.said that Rawalpindi Police also played a role on the front line during the first wave of Corona and this time too.