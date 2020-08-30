UrduPoint.com
Youme-e-Ashura Observed Amid Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Youme-e-Ashura observed amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Youme-e-Ashura here on Sunday was observed with solemnity and religious sanctity to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supreme sacrifices rendered by them for the cause of truth, justice and righteousness.

Alam, Zuljinah, and Tazia processions were taken out by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to maintain social distancing from different localities of the city.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy of the battle of Karbala, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). 'Ashura' processions from different localities, first gathered at the Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohallah and after passing through traditional routes, the procession culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah where mourners attended 'Sham-e-Ghariban'. The 'sabeels' of water and milk, including 'langar', was arranged for the mourners.

Strict security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident for Muharram 10 procession where 4691 security personnel and 500 volunteers were deployed to maintain peace.

According to a police spokesman, under the security plan, security personnel of Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Special Branch, Lady Police including 42 Inspectors, 168 Sub-Inspector, 234 Assistant Sub Inspector, 268 Head Constables and 3955 cops of Frontier Constabulary were deployed to ensure security and to keep a check on movement of any suspicious persons.

As many as 65 processions including 16 of A category, eight of B category and 41 of C category were organized on Muharram 10, he added.

No one was allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

CCTV cameras and walk through gates was installed and aerial surveillance of mourning processions was made to ensure foolproof security, he added.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi issued an emergency duty plan while canceling vacations of rescuers in connection with the Muharram security.

According to District Emergency Officer, more than 300 rescuers were deployed on special duties in Rawalpindi district while 134 fully equipped emergency vehicles including emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special vehicles, motor bike ambulances to provide emergency cover to the mourners.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) made elaborate special traffic plan to maintain traffic flow on roads on Youm- e- Ashura.

There was complete ban on parking of all kind of vehicle and handcart on the route of the Muharram procession, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Superintendent Police (SP) Syed Akbar Ali said.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had also made special plan for the cleanliness of the routes of Muharram processions.

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarar told that the leaves of the sanitary staff were canceled to keep the city cleanMeanwhile, the district government imposed ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

