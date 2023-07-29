Youme-e-Ashura observed amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Youme-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, was observed with solemnity and religious sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supreme sacrifices rendered by them for the cause of truth, justice and righteousness.

Alam, Zuljinah, and Tazia processions were taken out from different localities of the city on 'Youm-e-Ashura' (10th Muharram) in Rawalpindi city and its adjacent areas.

In Rawalpindi, the central procession of Chehlum-e-Shuhada Karbala emerged from the Imam Bargah Aashiq Hussain. The procession included the Alam of Ghazi Abbas, Shabeeh of Zuljinah, Jhoola of Ali Asghar, and other blessed symbols. A large number of mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S) participated in the procession from Rawalpindi Division, expressing their devotion to Imam Hussain (A.S) and the martyrs of Karbala.

The main procession culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah after passing through Murree Road, Eidgah, Asghar Mall Road, Raja Bazaar and Jamia Masjid Road.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy of the battle of Karbala, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The 'sabeels' of water and milk, including 'langar', were arranged for the mourners.

Strict security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident for Muharram 10 procession where 6000 security personnel were deployed to maintain peace.

No one was allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry weapons.

CCTV cameras and walk-through gates were installed and aerial surveillance of mourning processions was made to ensure foolproof security.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) had made an elaborate special traffic plan to maintain traffic flow on roads on Youm-e-Ashura whereas 1000 traffic policemen were deployed to manage traffic on roads.

There was complete ban on parking of all kinds of vehicle or handcart on the route of the Muharram procession, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi issued an emergency duty plan while cancelling vacations of rescuers in connection with the Muharram security.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cancelled the holidays of its staff and deployed additional workers to ensure the cleanliness of Imambargahs and the Ashura procession routes.