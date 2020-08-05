Youme-e-Estehsal rally demands right of self determination for people of IIOJK

The Youm-e-Estehsal was observed in different towns of the district on Wednesday to express the solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Youm-e-Estehsal was observed in different towns of the district on Wednesday to express the solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

A rally in the regard, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan, was taken out from Municipal Committee office that culminated at local press club.

The rally was attended by SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui, government officials, representatives of civil society and a large numbers of citizens.Addressing the rally the DC urged international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmirs people. He said every citizen of Pakistan supports struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The SSP Siddiqui said the right of self determination of the Kashmiri people was recognized and the international community must play effective role for achievement of the right .