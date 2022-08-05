Youme-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was celebrated with enthusiasm across Balochistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people on Friday.

Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) organized different programs including rallies, ceremonies in respective areas of the province.

Awareness campaign also was conducted through various advertisements and Pena Flex in various areas including Quetta, Kohlu, Sui, Barkhan, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Dera Bugti, Machh, Chaman, Zhob and Sabi.

Apart from rallies were also organized in different cities of the province with the aim to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal for showing solidarity with Kashmri people.

The public of Balochistan enthusiastically participated in the advertisement campaign and rallies. It should be remembered that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government terminated the special status of Kashmir, contrary to international resolutions, which Kashmiris were still protesting.