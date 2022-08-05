UrduPoint.com

Youme-e-Istehsal Observed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Youme-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was celebrated with enthusiasm across Balochistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people on Friday.

Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) organized different programs including rallies, ceremonies in respective areas of the province.

Awareness campaign also was conducted through various advertisements and Pena Flex in various areas including Quetta, Kohlu, Sui, Barkhan, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Dera Bugti, Machh, Chaman, Zhob and Sabi.

Apart from rallies were also organized in different cities of the province with the aim to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal for showing solidarity with Kashmri people.

The public of Balochistan enthusiastically participated in the advertisement campaign and rallies. It should be remembered that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government terminated the special status of Kashmir, contrary to international resolutions, which Kashmiris were still protesting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Zhob Chaman Barkhan Dera Bugti Kohlu Qila Saifullah Loralai Bagh August 2019 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

39 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

53 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.