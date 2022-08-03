'Youme-e-Istehsal' to be observed against Indian brutality across Balochistan: MPA

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Wednesday said that Youme-e-Istehsal would be observed on 5th August across Balochistan against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to show solidarity with them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Wednesday said that Youme-e-Istehsal would be observed on 5th August across Balochistan against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to show solidarity with them.

Talking to the APP, he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were facing enormous difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the past few years, adding that Indian government was making efforts to end the Muslim identity of the Kashmiri people in IIOJ&K after revoking Article 370 and 35A of Indian constitution.

He said that the Indian government was involved in violation of United Nation Security Council resolution in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir after repealing Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 with an aimed to fulfill prolong demand of Hindu extremist organization RSS.

"India has started the period of brutality in Kashmir and we strongly condemn the aggression by India in occupied Kashmir," he said adding that Pakistan stands with occupied Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom and would make efforts for them in this regard under democratic process.

He said the silence of International organizations and United Nations (UN) over the brutality of Indian government on Kashmiri people was deplorable.

The UN and World should play their due role and to take stern action against Modi led government for violating human rights in the Kashmir, he said.