Youme-e-Wahadat-e-Ummah day observed

Youme-e-Wahadat-e-Ummah' (Ummah Unity Day) was observed on Friday on call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and it's allied organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :'Youme-e-Wahadat-e-Ummah' (Ummah Unity Day) was observed on Friday on call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and it's allied organizations.

Addressing Friday sermons, Ulema-Mashaykh expressed their resolve to stay side by side with the government and security institutions of the country to thwart any untoward situation by maintaining law and order situation in the country.

Prayers leaders announced to stay united with the government and country's security agencies to maintain law and order across the country during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

"We will defeat the conspiratorial elements with mutual unity," they said adding that islam was a religion of peace, security and tolerance. Religious leadership of the country was committed to pursuing the philosophy of not to leave one's sect and not to intervene in others belief.

Ulema-Mashaykh lauded the efforts of the government and the country's security agencies for maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressed on Friday congregation in Grand Jamia Masjid, Baharia Town, Lahore, while Vice Chairman Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem addressed on Friday sermon in Rahim Yar Khan and other notable Ulemas delivered Friday sermons in their respective Districts and divisions.

Addressing the Friday gatherings, the clerics said Islam is a religion of peace, security and tolerance and for the establishment of religious harmony and law and order situation in Muharram, all religious schools of thought stay united with the government and security agencies.