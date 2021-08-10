UrduPoint.com

Younf Man Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Younf man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was electrocuted in the limits of Phularwan police station, here on Tuesday.

Police said one Muhammad Hamza of Phularwan was busy in electric work at his home when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after fulfilling legal requirements.

Related Topics

Police Station Young Man Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

5 minutes ago
 Traders congratulate new Commissioner Peshawar, di ..

Traders congratulate new Commissioner Peshawar, discuss SOPs implementation

57 seconds ago
 ANC awards three years imprisonment in drug smuggl ..

ANC awards three years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

58 seconds ago
 Plantation vital to address global warming: Hussai ..

Plantation vital to address global warming: Hussain Jehanian

1 minute ago
 AIOU organizes webinar on Pak foreign policy envis ..

AIOU organizes webinar on Pak foreign policy envisioned by Quaid

1 minute ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.