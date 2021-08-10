Younf man electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was electrocuted in the limits of Phularwan police station, here on Tuesday.

Police said one Muhammad Hamza of Phularwan was busy in electric work at his home when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after fulfilling legal requirements.