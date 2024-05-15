Young Artists Exhibit Landscape Work In RAC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi organized an exhibition of art works of young artists here on Wednesday in which more than 100 artworks were displayed
The young artists used traditional techniques of calligraphy as well as modern trends, while in paintings symbolism, vintage art, miniature art and abstract techniques in addition to Sufism were used. Some of the paintings displayed themes of human inner conflict, loneliness, happiness and gender discrimination.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Director Information Muhammad Awais along with Director Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi Sajjad Ahmed. The interesting aspect of the exhibition was that all the artworks displayed were done by females young artists.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Awais said that the young artists have shown their talent to the fullest which proved that there were many future big artists among them.
He said that the expression of ancient, contemporary and modern trends of art were clearly present in these art samples.
He also felicitated the newly appointed Director Rawalpindi Arts Council, Sajjad Ahmed for taking charge of the post and expressed hope for his role in the promotion of art.
Sajjad Ahmed while appreciating the young artists said that they have shown their talent skillfully and have added to the glory of the Arts Council. He reiterated that the platform of the arts council would remain available for all artists for the promotion of art activities.
Later, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the participating artists.
