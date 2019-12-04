Young artists reflect inspiring beauty of mountains at Rawalpindi Art Gallery

(@imziishan)

Students painting exhibition on the theme of mountains, women, water and biodiversity put on display at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery on Wednesday in connection with 9th Pakistan Mountain Festival

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Students painting exhibition on the theme of mountains, women water and biodiversity put on display at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery on Wednesday in connection with 9th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

The event was organised by the Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council and Rawalpindi Women University, the week-long exhibition showcases the selected work of students' live painting competition organised a couple of days back at the Rawalpindi Women University.

The Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University Dr Alia Sohail Khan was the chief guest. She distributed prizes among the winners in two categories of postgraduate and undergraduate. The top four prize winners in the first category included Sehrish Fatima, Farhana Munir, Ghousia Qadeer and Rimsha Saeed respectively. They all are the postgraduate students from the Rawalpindi Women University.

The first four winners in the undergraduate category included Roobia Zulfiqar from the Comwave Institute Sarhad University, Zoobia Arif from International Islamic University, Fatima Umer from Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2, Fida Muhammad from the International Islamic University respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged the youth to take care of the natural resources and play their role in creating awareness among the masses.

It is very important to take preventive measures for the mountain resources on which the life downstream depends on. The fragile ecosystems in the highlands need our immense attention to curb our carbon footprint too.

The Devcom-Pakistan Director and founder of the Pakistan Mountain Festival Munir Ahmed said "youth can play significant role in engaging citizens and promoting the individual social responsibility and creating awareness on the mountain conservation challenges." He said about 50 oil-on-canvas paintings reflect the youth's creative flair and enthusiasm to highlight the beauty and natural resources of mountains. These images can play central role in sensitising the people downstream about the marvels of nature up there. These mountains are not only the main sources of water, minerals, gems, biodiversity but they are the hub living cultural heritage, craft, music and literary traditions.

Waqar Ahmed, Director Rawalpindi Arts Council, said the council has always been supporting youth engagement in creative pursuits. The RAC has been partner with the Devcom-Pakistan for years now to ensure consistent engagement of youth on environment and climate advocacy and action.

He said literary arts can engage youth in more interesting ways on the thematic advocacy and awareness on the challenges confronting us.