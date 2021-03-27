Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway colony fell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A young boy selling used items on a stall lost his life as an outer wall of the Railway Colony fell over him here Saturday while three persons were also injured in the incident.

The incident happened very close to Makki Shah police station.

The debris of the wall fell on the people and the carts positioned along the wall.

The deceased has been identified as 12 years old Ubaidullah while his father Ahmedullah, 40 years old, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Najeebullah and Bakht Muhammad Khan sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The local traders staged a sit-in protest and blocked the Makki Shah road, complaining that they had time and again informed the local authorities about the crumbly wall but to no avail.

DSP Aurangzeb Abbassi engaged the protesters in negotiations after which they peacefully dispersed.