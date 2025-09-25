Open Menu

Young Boy Dies After Falling Into Nullah In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Young boy dies after falling into Nullah in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A young boy died after falling into Nullah located near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv

channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a 12-year-old boy identified as Zakir lost his life after falling into Nullah located

at Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted

the body to hospital.

