Young Boy Dies In Road Mishap In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Young boy dies in road mishap in Mithi

A 10 year old boy died after being hit by a speedy car near Mae Bakhtawar Airport on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A 10 year old boy died after being hit by a speedy car near Mae Bakhtawar Airport on Friday.

According to details a speedy car hit the boy Lachhman Bheel near village Dabhi stop. Police has taken the driver as well as the car into custody.

