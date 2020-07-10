Young boy dies in road mishap in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A 10 year old boy died after being hit by a speedy car near Mae Bakhtawar Airport on Friday.

According to details a speedy car hit the boy Lachhman Bheel near village Dabhi stop. Police has taken the driver as well as the car into custody.