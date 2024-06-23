Young Boy Drowns In Drain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A 12-year-old boy drowned in a drain here in Tehsil Paroa on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a boy was drowned in the drain in Paroa Tehsil.
A team of Rescue 1122 divers started a search operation under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khurram Sherazi.
The rescue team retrieved the body of a boy who was identified as Muhammad Taimoor son of Muhammad Yaqub.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to arrange in-camera briefing for lawmakers: Minister for Law1 second ago
-
ECI introduces Pakistan's beauty to Iran, other countries in photographic exhibition10 seconds ago
-
Rescuer saves life of boy14 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri leaders, rights activists concerned over plight of women, children in IIOJK, Palestine20 seconds ago
-
Five held for aerial firing at wedding10 minutes ago
-
All departments must make efforts to prevent accidents: DC10 minutes ago
-
Shezra Mansab urges all political parties to solve core issues20 minutes ago
-
Mashhood calls on Shehbaz20 minutes ago
-
KP Minister assures solution of all basic problems of people in Kohat30 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif30 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 8,064 sites in RWP40 minutes ago
-
PM's recent visit to China highly significant in Pak-China friendly relationship: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago