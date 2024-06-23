Open Menu

Young Boy Drowns In Drain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Young boy drowns in drain

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A 12-year-old boy drowned in a drain here in Tehsil Paroa on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a boy was drowned in the drain in Paroa Tehsil.

A team of Rescue 1122 divers started a search operation under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khurram Sherazi.

The rescue team retrieved the body of a boy who was identified as Muhammad Taimoor son of Muhammad Yaqub.

