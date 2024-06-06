Young Boy Drowns Into Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
A 12-year-old boy drowned into canal in Garah-Hayat area on Thursday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A 12-year-old boy drowned into canal in Garah-Hayat area on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a boy was drowned into Saleem Nagar Canal in Garah Hayat area.
The Rescue 1122 divers started search operation under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khurram Sherazi.
The rescue team retrieved the body of boy who was identified as Yousaf son of Syed Ayaz, a resident of Saleem Nagar, Korai.
