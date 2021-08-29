UrduPoint.com

Young Boy Electrocuted In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Young boy electrocuted in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::A young boy was electrocuted in the Manda Khazana area of Dir Lower, police control, Dir Lower, confirmed the incident.

According to Dir Lower police, a young boy identified as Sudais Khan s/o Nadeem Anjum died allegedly due to electric shock when he was standing near an electricity pole near his house in Manda Khazana area.

Soon after receiving the call, the officials of the Rescue 1122 also rushed to the spot but Sudais succumbed to his injuries.

