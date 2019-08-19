Young boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

A young boy was electrocuted in the area of Sadar police here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : A young boy was electrocuted in the area of Sadar police here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 12-year-old Syed Abu Jundal was passing through the street in Chak No.215-RB where he accidentally touched the trolley mounted with an electricity transformer.

As a result he received fatal electric shock due to short-circuiting and died on the spot.

The people of area staged protest over the incident.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.