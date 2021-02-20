Young boy electrocuted to death in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy died of electrocution in Saray Mughal area here on Saturday.

Police sources said that a Rehan, resident of Hunjaray Khurd, area of Saray Mughal received severe electric shock from a water-motor installed at his house.

As a result he died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing the necessary formalities.