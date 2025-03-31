Young Boy Killed In Karachi Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A young boy was killed in a road accident that occurred near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler passing through Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.
As a result of accident, a young boy died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.
The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.
