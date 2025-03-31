Open Menu

Young Boy Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Young boy killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A young boy was killed in a road accident that occurred near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler passing through Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

As a result of accident, a young boy died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

4 minutes ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

4 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

4 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan