Young Boy Killed In Road Mishap Near Rangpur

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A thirteen-year-old boy was killed in a road mishap that occurred near Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh district,

Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, a young boy identified as Hussnain s/o Ijaz resident of Rangpur was crossing

the road when a rashly driven truck ran over him.

As a result, the ill-fated boy died on the spot.

Rescue 1122, rushed to the site and shifted the body to rural health centre (RHC) for autopsy.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

