Young boy killed over pity dispute

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A young boy was shot dead over a pity issue in Sahibano Topi village in the limit of Nawab Shaheed Police Station of Paniala Tehsil , the police said on Wednesday.

According to First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Ahmad Jan son of Muhammad Saleh rseident of Shaibano Topi, accused Fazal Qayyum son of Shaista Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Rafi sons of Fazal Qayyum and Muhammad Zeshan son of Muhammad Shafi allegedly opened fire on them, leaving his son 25 year old Muhammad Zeshan critically injured while he (complainant) Ahmad Jan narrowly escaped the attack.

The injured was being shifted to hospital but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

The accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

The motive of the killing is said to be the reed-gross cutting issue. The police registered a case and started investigation.