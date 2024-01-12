Open Menu

Young Boy Killed Over Resisting Robbery Bid In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Young boy killed over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area on Friday.

According to private news channel, the bandits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene.

Both the father and son were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the young man died during the treatment.

The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20 and was a first-year student.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Student Died Robbery Young Man

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

2 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

15 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

15 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

15 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

16 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

15 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

15 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan