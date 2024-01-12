Young boy killed over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area on Friday.

According to private news channel, the bandits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene.

Both the father and son were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the young man died during the treatment.

The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20 and was a first-year student.