Young Boy Killed,man Injured

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Young boy killed,man injured

A young boy was killed while his uncle sustained serious injuries when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) -:A young boy was killed while his uncle sustained serious injuries when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle.

According to Rescue 1122, eleven years old Mudassar was killed on the spot and his uncle Shamas (26) was injured seriously when a dumper vehicle hit their motorcycle near village Ghuinki-Motra on main Daska-Sialkot road here on Monday.

Injured Shamas was admitted at a local hospital in critical condition. Police shifted the body of Mudassar to local hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

