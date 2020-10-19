Young boy killed,man injured

A young boy was killed while his uncle sustained serious injuries when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle

According to Rescue 1122, eleven years old Mudassar was killed on the spot and his uncle Shamas (26) was injured seriously when a dumper vehicle hit their motorcycle near village Ghuinki-Motra on main Daska-Sialkot road here on Monday.

Injured Shamas was admitted at a local hospital in critical condition. Police shifted the body of Mudassar to local hospital for autopsy and started investigation.