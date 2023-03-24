UrduPoint.com

Young Boy Missing Recovered Dead In Attock

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:48 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The dead body of a young boy who went missing three days ago has been recovered, on Friday here.

Hamza Ali Awan, 24-year-old son of contractor Noor Muhammad Awan, on March 21 embarked on to meet his friend but did not return home.

On his father's complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 365 PPC at the Model Police Station Attock City and the search for possible kidnappers was started later to coincide with his body being found shot dead, today.

The police and Rescue 1122 took the body into custody and shifted it to District Headquarters Hospital Attock, and after a medico-legal examination, the body was handed over to his heirs.

Meanwhile, the police changed the kidnapping FIR into a case of murder and started searching for the unknown killers.

