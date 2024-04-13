Young Boy Shot Dead In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday.
According to the detail, a sixteen-year-old local boy Naveed son of Shayan was shot dead by the unidentified assailants.
Kohat police after receiving the information, arrived at the location. The body was shifted to KDA Hospital by the police and further investigations were launched.
According to police, the incident was the result land dispute.
Recent Stories
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported
Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus
Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine
Football: English Premier League table
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh3 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes3 minutes ago
-
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported3 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed3 minutes ago
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..58 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses58 minutes ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River59 minutes ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar1 hour ago
-
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker1 hour ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM58 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada58 minutes ago