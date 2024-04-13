Young boy shot dead in Kohat

The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday.

According to the detail, a sixteen-year-old local boy Naveed son of Shayan was shot dead by the unidentified assailants.

Kohat police after receiving the information, arrived at the location. The body was shifted to KDA Hospital by the police and further investigations were launched.

According to police, the incident was the result land dispute.