Open Menu

Young Boy Shot Dead In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Young boy shot dead in Kohat

The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The unidentified assailants shot dead a young boy in the suburbs of Kohat here Saturday.

According to the detail, a sixteen-year-old local boy Naveed son of Shayan was shot dead by the unidentified assailants.

Kohat police after receiving the information, arrived at the location. The body was shifted to KDA Hospital by the police and further investigations were launched.

According to police, the incident was the result land dispute.

Related Topics

Dead Police Young Kohat

Recent Stories

Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of ..

Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh

3 minutes ago
 CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up sp ..

CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes

3 minutes ago
 Flooding at Hanna Urak reported

Flooding at Hanna Urak reported

3 minutes ago
 Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car ..

Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus

3 minutes ago
 Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukrai ..

Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

3 minutes ago
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning

Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bu ..

Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed

3 minutes ago
 Polio victim contributing in fight against climate ..

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..

58 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

58 minutes ago
 Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

59 minutes ago
 CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 wa ..

CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan