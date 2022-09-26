Young boy was found dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :An 8-year-old boy was found dead in fields in Manerai area of Swabi district on Monday morning.

Police said that the boy named Anas had gone to a local seminary last evening but did not return home.

Police said the body of the boy who was also mentally retarded, was found in fields in Mamo Banda in Manerai area.

Police shifted the bally-slit body of the boy to the hospital for medico legal procedure and started investigating into the incident.