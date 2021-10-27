Young Burglar Loots 15 Tola Gold Jewellery
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A young burglar on Wednesday stole 15 tola gold jewellery from a shop situated on Landay Sarak in the vicinity of Khazana police station on Charsadda Road here.
According to Khazana police, the CCTV footage showed that a 15-year-old burglar sneaked into the jewellery shop of Adnan Gul, resident of Shero Jhangi and escaped with 15 tola gold jewellery worth Rs2.
5 million.
Police after examining the CCTV footage have started investigation into the incident.