Young business people, entrepreneurs builders of country’s economy: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the young businessmen were the builders of country’s future and economy.

He said that the government would provide all possible facilities to the business community for promotion of economic activities. The provision of conducive environment and formation of business friendly policies were among the top priorities of the incumbent government, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of young entrepreneurs that called on him.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jama Kamal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman PM’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, relevant secretaries of the ministries and senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister underlined that the promotion of Pakistan’s exports at the international level was critical for giving a spur to economic activities in the country in which the young entrepreneurs could play a significant role.

He said that the economic and trade deficits could be plugged with the cooperation of government and the business community, adding that a large number of youth could be transformed into talented manpower that would further bolster the country’s economy.

The prime minister said the government was committed to end gender based discrimination in provision of economic opportunities.

He also noted that the usage of latest technology for increasing agriculture yield could further boost the exports.

The prime minister informed the delegation that they were also reducing the size of the government’s structure and resolved to make the state-owned entities more efficient.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for the constitution of a youth entrepreneurs advisory committee comprising the youth business people on the pattern of Economic Coordination Committee.

The prime minister said the promotion of bilateral business cooperation between Pakistan and China was their top priority, adding with the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the industrial development would be accelerated.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister of the success of Pakistani business people at the local and global levels and the issues faced by them.

They also praised the prime minister on the historic achievement of pakistan stock exchange.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of business community and young entrepreneurs.