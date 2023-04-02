Young businessman killed in Haveian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A young businessman was shot dead while his brother was seriously injured after a clash between two shopkeepers in Havelian Bazar on Sunday.

According to the details, Jawad and Qaisar opened gunfire and killed Tanveer Khan son of Riaz Khan on the spot and injured his brother Imran Khan over a dispute of shops between Tanveer Khan, Jawad and Qaiser on Depot road Havelian.

After committing the crime, both the accused managed to escape from the crime scene.

SHO Havelian police station Ali Asghar Khan along with a team rushed to the crime scene and shifted the injured and dead body of Tanveer to Type-D Hospital Havelian.

Police also registered a murder case under Section 302 and arrested the father of the accused.

Police has started seach for the arrest of both Jawad and Qaiser.