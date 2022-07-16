UrduPoint.com

Young Candidates Set To Embrace Tough Contest In PP-217 Multan By-polls

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Young candidates set to embrace tough contest in PP-217 Multan by-polls

The young contesting candidates from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are all set for a tough contest in PP-217 Multan, being held on July 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The young contesting candidates from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are all set for a tough contest in PP-217 Multan, being held on July 17.

Both candidates represent the younger generation and have enjoyed stint in the power corridors only once.

PML-N candidate Salman Naeem debuted muscle flexing in the political arena in 2018 general elections when he had defeated PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi as an independent candidate.

He had later joined PTI, however, the seat was declared vacant by the ECP, necessitating by-polls.

Syed Zain Hussain Qureshi, the son of PTI stalwart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, also a debutant from 2018 elections had emerged winner from NA-157 constituency by defeating Syed Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and had served the country as parliamentary secretary of finance.

The two candidates energetically pushed their campaigns forward in PP-217, a provincial constituency that is almost 90 per cent urban and 10-12 per cent rural.

The urban area of this constituency runs from Pul Shaheedi Lal to Mumtazabad and beyond. Three big families (Beraderies) live in this constituency including Arain, Rajpoot and Bhutta.

In local bodies elections, chairmen of union councils used to be elected from Arain, Rajpoot and Bhutta families and elections used to be contested on the basis of support from them. PML-N's Rana Noorul Hassan and his son Rana Mahmoodul Hassan besides PPP's late Khursheed Khan had won elections from this area.

However, the role of the major families that was once considered decisive, was not as dominating as it once used to be, said Arshad Chaudhry, a political commentator and senior journalist.

It was partly because families of both candidates do not live in this constituency in greater number and partly because the sentiments arising out of party-based affiliations of the people are running high, said Arshad Chaudhry who lives in this constituency and believed it to be a good development, something that made this election not only tough but interesting too.

However, veteran journalist Mazhar Javed disagreed, saying family role can not be considered irrelevant outrightly saying that in our traditional family system youngsters give respect to elders and listen to what they say. He, however, admitted that families were divided on party lines.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Young July 2018 Muslim Family All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-157 PP-217

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

1 minute ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

1 minute ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

1 minute ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

1 minute ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.