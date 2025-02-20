Open Menu

Young Civil Service Officers Visit Commissioner’s Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Young civil service officers visit commissioner’s office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A delegation of 62 officers from the 52nd common training programme at the Civil Services academy Lahore visited the office of the Commissioner of Sargodha Division as part of their study tour on Thursday.

Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, welcomed the young officers. The commissioner briefed the delegation about the ongoing development projects, public services, and future plans in the division. He highlighted Sargodha’s geographical significance, culture, agriculture, history, industry, political importance, local government institutions, revenue matters, and industrial activities.

During the session, Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan also updated the officers on governance, public welfare initiatives launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the progress of the government's flagship projects. A question-and-answer session followed, where DC Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem and other officials responded to the officers' queries.

At the end of the visit, Additional Directors Shabbir Akbar Zaidi and Qadir Nawaz presented commemorative shields to Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on behalf of the delegation.

The delegation also presented a souvenir to the commissioner.

Later, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, an awareness walk was held in support of the 'Suthra Punjab' initiative. Trainee officers, officials, and workers of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) participated in the walk.

The DC said 'Suthra Punjab' is a flagship initiative of the Punjab government, and every citizen must take ownership of it. He added that the participation of over 60 officers in the walk sends a strong message that cleanliness is not just the responsibility of sanitation workers but a collective duty of society.

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opport ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai

21 minutes ago
 UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Pa ..

UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo

21 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director ..

Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan