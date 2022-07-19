UrduPoint.com

Young Couple Commits Suicide For Refusing Marriage

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minor boy and girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills for failing to contract love marriage.

According to Civil Lines Police Station, 13-year-old orphan named Bilal Saleem, son of late Muhammad Saleem, fell in love with Laraib, 12, who was his next-door neighbour. Both had wanted to marry each other. Families of the both refused their marriage in view of their young age.

The families also reprimanded the lovebirds for their minor age. It left them dejected and they took antiseptic pills used to preserve wheat and ended their lives. Both of the children were buried in Ghaus Hamza Cemetry after funeral prayer.

Bilal Yaseen was seventh-class student while his beloved Laraib who was raised alone as her father had divorced her mother sometimes ago. They were spending lives without patronage of their parents, it was said.

More Stories From Pakistan

