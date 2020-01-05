UrduPoint.com
Young Couple Dies In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Young couple dies in road mishap

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) : At least two people were killed while three others got injured in a road mishap in Mandi Bahauddin.According to media reports, Rescue officials relayed the accident occurred near Roze Wali Puli where two cars and a tractor-trolley crashed into each other, leaving two people dead and three others with wounds.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, 28, and his wife Maryam.

The young couple had got married three days before the accident.The officials said the newlyweds were returning from Sargodha after attending a wedding ceremony when they had the accident.

