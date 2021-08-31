Young couple found dead in shrubs of Uch Sharif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A young married couple was found dead in shrubs in UchSharif some 80 kilometers from here today.

According to police spokesman, the concerned police station was informed that two dead bodies were lying in the shrubs. DSP Ahmdapur East along with his team reached the site and found two dead bodies. The deceased have been identified as Chaman, son of Faqir Bamari aged 26 years and lady Ulfat aged 22 years.

Both were residents of Kabirwala Tehsil, Khanewal District.

Crime scene teams reached the spot and collected evidence. Bodies were removed to the hospital for autopsy. DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that modern techniques of the investigation would be used to solve the case and the culprits would be apprehended soon.

DPO has said that the deceased boy's father was missing who was living with him. Police have registered a case and started probe.