Young couple found hanging in their room in Kot Najibullah

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Another unfortunate couple was Saturday killed in the name of honour or personal enmity in village Mang Soka an area of Kot Najibullah police station Haripur.

According to sources, 22 years old husband Muhammad Riaz son of Abdul Hassan resident of Shangla and his wife 15 years old Mubeena were found hanged in their room in the village Mang Soka.

Locals told police that the couple married against the will of their family in Shangla as they fell in love with each other and migrated to Kot Najibullah a couple of months ago.

Kot Najibullah police shifted the dead bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and after completion of the postmortem handed them over to the family. Police also registered a double murder case and started an investigation.