Young Cricketer Severely Injured In Transformer Explosion Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

A young cricketer has become the third casualty of the explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) which occurred in Hyderabad on June 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A young cricketer has become the third casualty of the explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) which occurred in Hyderabad on June 18.

According to the family sources, 18 years old Abdul Samad, son of former first class cricketer Arshad Naveed, succumbed to fatal burns injuries in a hospital in Karachi on Sunday night after fighting for his life for more than 10 days.

The dead body was brought back to the Goods Naka area of Hyderabad for the burial on Monday and he was laid to rest in a local graveyard in the afternoon.

The blast, which was accompanied by showering of the hot oil from the PMT, near Islamabad chowk area had left 7 persons injured.

Junaid Sattar, 12 years old, and 20 years old Sajjad Solangi died during treatment of their critical burns wounds on June 23 and 24, respectively, in the hospitals in Karachi.

Faults in the PMTs regularly happen in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

