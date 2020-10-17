UrduPoint.com
Young Doctors Association Announces 'no Work' At Sindh Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:25 AM

President of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh Dr Umer Sultan on Friday announced that doctors, nurses and paramedics, who had resorted to "no work"at OPDs in different public sector hospitals and clinics across the province, since early this week, had decided not to attend operation theaters (OTs) and wards too with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :President of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh Dr Umer Sultan on Friday announced that doctors, nurses and paramedics, who had resorted to "no work"at OPDs in different public sector hospitals and clinics across the province, since early this week, had decided not to attend operation theaters (OTs) and wards too with immediate effect.

The protestors demanding for health risk allowance, health professional allowance and raise in their basic salaries, resorted to expand the sphere of their boycott as were allegedly manhandled by police on Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) premises this morning.

Dr Sultan talking to media said the protestors did not want to cause any unnecessary inconvenience to the patients and that many of their colleagues, from Karachi to Kashmore, continued to attend patients at Emergency and Accident department as well as other sections but were subjected to violence at a time when had gathered to discuss their problems with senior doctors.

"Police intercepted us and resorted to baton charging, using foul language and misbehaving with our women colleagues," he alleged mentioning that one of the doctors was also injured during the altercation.

This, the YDA President said was not acceptable and that the boycott would continue till strict action is taken by the authorities against concerned police officer who was present on the occasion.

