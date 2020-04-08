Young Doctors Association for provision of protective kits, PCR testing facility at teaching hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Wednesday said that as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department has notified resumption of all OPDs and elective services at all hospitals of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) Wednesday said that as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department has notified resumption of all OPDs and elective services at all hospitals of the province.

In a press release issued here, YDA demanded of the government to immediate provide protective kits and PCR testing machines and lab kits at all teaching hospitals of the province, adding that in absence of precautionary equipments and kits in current situation corona virus could play havoc.

YDA also demanded separate arrangements including counter lab, staff, building, wards, ICUs, isolation wards for corona patients at all hospitals so that corona patients could better treatment and the infectious disease could be contained.

YDA said the government should also set up separate hospitals for corona patients in all districts where only corona affected patients could be treated round the clock without any difficulty.

It demanded of the government and Chief Minister to resolve issue of induction of 1000 doctors and said that the appointments of these doctors should be inducted under PGMI at all government hospitals to contain corona pandemic.

YDA also demanded of the government and public hospitals' administrations to immediately start house job of 1500 doctors so that the issue of shortage of doctors could be addressed.