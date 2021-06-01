Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Young Doctors Association Gilgit-Baltistan postponed the strike for two weeks on Tuesday in a meeting with Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad on the assurance of passing the Contract Act from the Assembly as soon as possible.

In a meeting Deputy Speaker assured them that the notification of salary increase will be issue by June 10.

After the meeting, president YDA Dr.Ejaz Ayoub told media that in the interest of the patients and on the assurance of the government, the Young Doctors Association decided to give the government another two weeks time to resolve the issue.

He warned that if their demands were not fulfill, they with their resignations will march towards Gilgit, adding that senior doctors of PMA will also be part of the strike in which all kinds of services in all hospitals and clinics will be boycotted.

"Within the stipulated deadline the government should pass the contract act from the Assembly for the wider interest of the public and doctors",Dr.Ejaz Ayoub added.