Young Doctors Association Ready To Cooperate With Govt
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:30 PM
Doctors fraternity was ready to cooperate with the government at all levels and demanded off the complete security and protection during their duties
Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Qasim Awan said that the doctors have some reservations regarding security of the hospital staffs.
To question, he said the PIC was completely functional and giving treatments to the patients.