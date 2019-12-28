UrduPoint.com
Young Doctors Association Ready To Cooperate With Govt

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Young Doctors Association ready to cooperate with Govt

Doctors fraternity was ready to cooperate with the government at all levels and demanded off the complete security and protection during their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Doctors fraternity was ready to cooperate with the government at all levels and demanded off the complete security and protection during their duties.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Qasim Awan said that the doctors have some reservations regarding security of the hospital staffs.

To question, he said the PIC was completely functional and giving treatments to the patients.

