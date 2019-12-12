Young Doctors Association stages protest against lawyers attack

On the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Thursday held a demonstration against lawyers attack on a hospital in Lahore

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :On the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Thursday held a demonstration against lawyers attack on a hospital in Lahore

Carrying placards that stated their demands, the doctors chanted slogans to give exemplary punishment to those who attacked on a Cardiology hospital.

Talking to APP,President YDA BBH Rana Muhammad Azeem said that the violence was shameful and was widely condemned by all segments of the society including lawyers community.

He said that the lawyers involved in brutal act should be prosecuted to the extent of law and their licenses should be cancelled.

YDA Punjab President Dr Shoaib Tarar said that doctors were feeling insecure and demanded the government to take effective steps for security of people, especially the doctors.

A large of number of doctors including Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer ,Medical superintendent BBH Dr Rafique,senior doctors ,nurses and para medical staff participated in the protest.