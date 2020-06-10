Young Doctors Association to establish plasma bank for corona patients

Young Doctors Association (YDA) has decided to establish plasma bank in Faisalabad for the treatment of corona patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Young Doctors Association (YDA) has decided to establish plasma bank in Faisalabad for the treatment of corona patients.

This was stated by YDA General Secretary Dr Adnan here on Wednesday. He said that more than 200 doctors suffered from corona virus in Faisalabad. Similarly, more than 50 nurses and paramedics are also victims of corona in various hospitals of this city. He said that although government was taking various steps to control corona virus pandemic, yet there is no remedy or medicine for this diseases.

Therefore, young doctors have decided to establish plasma bank in Faisalabad.

In this bank, the citizens can also donate their plasma which would be used for treatment of corona victims, he said and added that plasma is taken from that patient who recovered from corona disease.

He said that about 15 doctors have so far recovered from corona disease in Faisalabad. Therefore, they would donate their plasma in the bank.

He said that plasma boost up the immune system of the patients. When immune system of any patientbecame strong, his recovery chances increase manifold as his body develops antibodies when he wasinjected plasma of a recovered patient, he added.